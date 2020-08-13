-$0.14 EPS Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mercadolibre posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $342,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,100.01 on Thursday. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,270.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,038.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

