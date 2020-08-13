$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.32. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.