0x Hits Market Cap of $323.54 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, 0x has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, HitBTC, Gate.io and Radar Relay. 0x has a total market cap of $323.54 million and $81.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00146768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.01847026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00187581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00124659 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,994,632 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Independent Reserve, Liqui, Bittrex, FCoin, Huobi, Koinex, Zebpay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Tokenomy, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Mercatox, AirSwap, ABCC, DDEX, Iquant, Upbit, CoinTiger, Livecoin, WazirX, Bilaxy, BitMart, OKEx, C2CX, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Binance, Bithumb, Bitbns, HitBTC, Poloniex, Gatecoin, Gate.io, DigiFinex, BitBay, IDEX, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.