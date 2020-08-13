$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $280.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.00. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $289.10.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total transaction of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.