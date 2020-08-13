$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $326.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.10. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total transaction of $4,642,667.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,652,677.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,783 shares of company stock worth $24,007,574. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

