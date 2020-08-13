$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.50. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,377,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,332,448 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $170.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.22. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $175.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.