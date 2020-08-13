115,300 Shares in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Front Yard Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 107.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RESI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities raised Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, CAO Rene Dittrich bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $30,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 663,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,840 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

