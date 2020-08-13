28,367 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

