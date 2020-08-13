3,338 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.35. The stock had a trading volume of 91,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,052. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

