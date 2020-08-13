34,751 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after buying an additional 542,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,462 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 338,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

