$4.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $6.52. Laboratory Corp. of America posted earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year earnings of $13.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $16.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $16.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $186.13 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.33.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

