473,600 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 473,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 4.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.81. 10,482,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

