50,871 Shares in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vicor by 117.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,191 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $91,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,517 shares in the company, valued at $631,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $133,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,621 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.94. 2,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,415. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

