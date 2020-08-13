530,528 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,867,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after acquiring an additional 807,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,377,000 after purchasing an additional 694,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.