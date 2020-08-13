5,370,897 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,370,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,249,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.87% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $912,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 145,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998,163. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

