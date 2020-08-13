58,800 Shares in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 239,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.41. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

