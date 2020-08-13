71,400 Shares in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MTS Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MTS Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in MTS Systems by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MTS Systems by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 281,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MTS Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 60,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MTS Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of MTSC opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $61.28.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.