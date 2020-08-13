8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Get 8X8 alerts:

NYSE:EGHT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.96.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $151,172.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $165,889 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 60.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 664,451 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 551.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,453 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 59.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.