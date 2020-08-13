Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.65. 2,668,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622,487. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

