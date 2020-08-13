Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million and a P/E ratio of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.