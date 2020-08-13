ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,777 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $62,948,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,426,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,707 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

