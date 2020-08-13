Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Stock Price Up 170%

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF)’s stock price rose 170% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.89, approximately 161,763 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 56,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million and a P/E ratio of -63.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56.

About Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF)

Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.

