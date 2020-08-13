Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in April

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the March 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32. Accor has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Accor Company Profile

Accor Company Profile

