Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in April

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEXAY. ValuEngine downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Accor Company Profile

