Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEXAY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Accor has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Accor Company Profile

