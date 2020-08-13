Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $445.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.65. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after acquiring an additional 82,257 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

