Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.84.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,142.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,320,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,524,000 after buying an additional 4,187,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,215 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 172.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,922,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,808 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

