Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $82.61

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.79, but opened at $82.61. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 1,077,270 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $22,973,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.