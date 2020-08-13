AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.07.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

