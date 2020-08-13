AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) Short Interest Up 114.0% in January

AEGON NV/ (NYSE:AEB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AEB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,954. AEGON NV/ has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This is a positive change from AEGON NV/’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

About AEGON NV/

There is no company description available for Aegon NV.

