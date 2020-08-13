AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AERO opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroGrow International has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

AeroGrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

