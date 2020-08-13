AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AERO stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. AeroGrow International has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

AeroGrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

