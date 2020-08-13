AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Short Interest Down 98.3% in May

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AERO opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroGrow International has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.15%.

About AeroGrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

