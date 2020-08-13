AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.60% of AFLAC worth $153,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.51. 106,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,067. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

