Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Short Interest Down 98.8% in April

Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermaster stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Aftermaster has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Aftermaster alerts:

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Aftermaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.