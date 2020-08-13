Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Short Interest Up 148.9% in March

Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,800 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the February 27th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Afterpay Touch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:AFTPF opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Afterpay Touch Group has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

About Afterpay Touch Group

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

