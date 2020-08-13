AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 54.2% in January

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. AGEAS/S has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGEAS/S will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGEAS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

