AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.529 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

