Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 1,293.3% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

