Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

