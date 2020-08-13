Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the April 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

