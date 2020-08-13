Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,712 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter worth $150,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter worth $275,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the first quarter valued at about $382,000.

ACV stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

