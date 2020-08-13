Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,524.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,488.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,377.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

