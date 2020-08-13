AltaGas Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AltaGas Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the February 27th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGAAF opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. AltaGas Canada has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

