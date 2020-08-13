Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,755 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $98,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 138,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,449,212. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

