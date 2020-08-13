Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.50

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 4269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,399 shares of company stock worth $5,940,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ameresco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

