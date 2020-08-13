American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.97

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and traded as low as $23.95. American Business Bank shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 169 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $191.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

American Business Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

