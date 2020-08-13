Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 52,523 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,280,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

