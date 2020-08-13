AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CSFB upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AMS AG/ADR alerts:

AMSSY opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. AMS AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

About AMS AG/ADR

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.