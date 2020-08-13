Analysts Anticipate Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $14,125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $171,649.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,460 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 3.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Appian by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Appian by 42.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 23.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

